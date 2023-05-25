Wyatt Johnston will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights meet in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Prop bets for Johnston in that upcoming Stars-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Johnston has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 15:28 on the ice per game.

Johnston has scored a goal in 23 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Johnston has a point in 36 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points five times.

Johnston has an assist in 16 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Johnston hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Johnston has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 6 41 Points 1 24 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

