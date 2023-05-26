Astros vs. Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 26
The Houston Astros (28-21) visit the Oakland Athletics (10-42) to open a three-game series at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET on Friday. The Astros are coming off a series defeat to the Brewers, and the Athletics a series loss to the Mariners.
The probable starters are Hunter Brown (4-1) for the Astros and James Kaprielian (0-4) for the Athletics.
Astros vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (4-1, 3.37 ERA) vs Kaprielian - OAK (0-4, 8.68 ERA)
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown
- The Astros will send Brown (4-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.37 and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .251 in nine games this season.
- He has four quality starts in nine chances this season.
- Brown has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Hunter Brown vs. Athletics
- The Athletics are batting .222 this season, 30th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .362 (28th in the league) with 54 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Athletics to go 5-for-21 with a double and two RBI in six innings this season.
Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Kaprielian
- The Athletics will send Kaprielian (0-4) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.68, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing batters have a .297 batting average against him.
- Kaprielian is trying to record his second quality start of the year.
- Kaprielian will try to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 3.5 innings per outing).
James Kaprielian vs. Astros
- He will match up with an Astros team that is hitting .244 as a unit (16th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .381 (24th in the league) with 45 total home runs (24th in MLB play).
- Kaprielian has a 1.8 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP against the Astros this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .188 batting average over one appearance.
