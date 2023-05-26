On Friday, Chas McCormick (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

James Kaprielian

NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has six doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .219.

McCormick has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 21 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.8% of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season (28.6%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .286 AVG .233 .474 OBP .281 .571 SLG .400 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 6 3/4 K/BB 10/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 10 GP 11 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings