The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while hitting .242.

In 62.5% of his 48 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In six games this season, he has homered (12.5%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 33.3% of his games this year, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .205 AVG .288 .275 OBP .316 .425 SLG .438 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 8 16/3 K/BB 22/3 5 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 23 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (34.8%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

