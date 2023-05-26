Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while hitting .242.
- In 62.5% of his 48 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In six games this season, he has homered (12.5%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.205
|AVG
|.288
|.275
|OBP
|.316
|.425
|SLG
|.438
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|16/3
|K/BB
|22/3
|5
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (34.8%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (30.4%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.88).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.7 per game).
- Kaprielian (0-4 with an 8.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.68, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
