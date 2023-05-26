The Texas Rangers, including Josh Smith and his .421 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .205 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in 14 of 33 games this year (42.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this season (9.1%), homering in 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith has driven in a run in three games this season (9.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 11 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.095 AVG .263
.345 OBP .391
.095 SLG .474
0 XBH 4
0 HR 2
0 RBI 3
8/5 K/BB 15/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
15 GP 18
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Rodriguez (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 10th start of the season. He has a 6.21 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.21, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.