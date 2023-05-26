The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .448, fueled by 16 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.
  • Tucker has had a hit in 33 of 49 games this year (67.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (26.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Tucker has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (44.9%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (18.4%).
  • He has scored in 16 of 49 games (32.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.246 AVG .281
.364 OBP .347
.415 SLG .453
5 XBH 5
3 HR 3
11 RBI 13
12/12 K/BB 11/8
2 SB 3
Home Away
25 GP 24
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (75.0%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.88).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
  • The Athletics will send Kaprielian (0-4) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has an 8.68 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
