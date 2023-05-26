Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Athletics Player Props
|Astros vs Athletics Prediction
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .448, fueled by 16 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has had a hit in 33 of 49 games this year (67.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (26.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (44.9%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (18.4%).
- He has scored in 16 of 49 games (32.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.281
|.364
|OBP
|.347
|.415
|SLG
|.453
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|12/12
|K/BB
|11/8
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (75.0%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.88).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- The Athletics will send Kaprielian (0-4) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has an 8.68 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.