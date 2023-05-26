Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Friday, Leody Taveras (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .304.
- Taveras is batting .412 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 66.7% of his 36 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Taveras has driven home a run in 10 games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 44.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|15
|.259
|AVG
|.315
|.333
|OBP
|.373
|.407
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|9
|11/2
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|22
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (72.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (45.5%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.21 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 6.21 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.