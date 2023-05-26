Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), battle starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .297 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 94th and he is 113th in slugging.
- In 77.5% of his 40 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 40 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Dubon has driven in a run in eight games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 55.0% of his games this year (22 of 40), he has scored, and in seven of those games (17.5%) he has scored more than once.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.226
|AVG
|.343
|.234
|OBP
|.371
|.242
|SLG
|.463
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|7/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|22
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (81.8%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (36.4%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.88 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 88 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- Kaprielian gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.68, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
