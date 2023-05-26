Friday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (30-22) versus the San Diego Padres (23-27) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. First pitch is at 7:05 PM on May 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Joe Musgrove (1-2) to the mound, while Randy Vasquez will get the nod for the Yankees.

Padres vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Padres vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Padres 3.

Total Prediction for Padres vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Padres Performance Insights

The Padres have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Padres did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Padres have been favored 31 times and won 15, or 48.4%, of those games.

San Diego has a record of 15-16 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Padres.

San Diego ranks 25th in the majors with 200 total runs scored this season.

The Padres' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Yankees have failed to cover the spread in any of their previous 10 contests (two of those games had a spread).

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (42.9%) in those games.

This year, New York has won six of 14 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

New York scores the 11th-most runs in baseball (239 total, 4.6 per game).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.72 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 20 Red Sox L 4-2 Joe Musgrove vs Chris Sale May 21 Red Sox W 7-0 Michael Wacha vs Corey Kluber May 23 @ Nationals W 7-4 Yu Darvish vs MacKenzie Gore May 24 @ Nationals L 5-3 Ryan Weathers vs Trevor Williams May 25 @ Nationals W 8-6 Blake Snell vs Jake Irvin May 26 @ Yankees - Joe Musgrove vs Randy Vasquez May 27 @ Yankees - Michael Wacha vs Luis Severino May 28 @ Yankees - Yu Darvish vs Gerrit Cole May 30 @ Marlins - Ryan Weathers vs Sandy Alcantara May 31 @ Marlins - Blake Snell vs Braxton Garrett June 1 @ Marlins - Joe Musgrove vs Jesús Luzardo

Yankees Schedule