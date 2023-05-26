Jon Gray will start for the Texas Rangers in the first of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles and Adam Frazier on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Orioles are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Rangers have +115 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total is listed for the game.

Rangers vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -140 +115 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Rangers were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Rangers have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set spread.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (55.6%) in those games.

Texas has a record of 5-6 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of its 48 opportunities.

In three games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 2-1-0 against the spread.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-8 15-10 14-4 17-14 21-13 10-5

