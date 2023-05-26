Grayson Rodriguez will take the mound for the Baltimore Orioles (33-17) on Friday, May 26 against the Texas Rangers (31-18), who will answer with Jon Gray. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers +105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - BAL (2-1, 6.21 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (4-1, 3.02 ERA)

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have won 19, or 79.2%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Orioles have gone 18-4 (81.8%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (55.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+240)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +275 - 2nd

