Player prop bet options for Cedric Mullins, Marcus Semien and others are available when the Baltimore Orioles host the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Semien Stats

Semien has 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 40 RBI (60 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .299/.373/.498 slash line so far this year.

Semien has hit safely in 14 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, two triples, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Pirates May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Pirates May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 21 2-for-3 2 0 3 3 0 vs. Rockies May. 20 3-for-5 3 0 0 5 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 46 hits with eight doubles, 14 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .254/.320/.530 on the season.

Garcia heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 21 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 20 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has 50 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a .275/.359/.505 slash line so far this season.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 21 5-for-6 1 0 3 7 1 at Blue Jays May. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has 48 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 40 walks and 25 RBI.

He has a .262/.391/.415 slash line so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees May. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Yankees May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

