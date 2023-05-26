On Friday, Robbie Grossman (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is batting .236 with six doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 66.7% of his 42 games this season, Grossman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.9%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Grossman has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (16.7%).
  • He has scored in 45.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.9%.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.294 AVG .173
.367 OBP .228
.529 SLG .173
6 XBH 0
3 HR 0
12 RBI 4
15/7 K/BB 16/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 20
16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.21 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 6.21 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing batters.
