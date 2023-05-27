Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on May 27 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Orioles.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 46 hits, which leads Texas hitters this season, while batting .247 with 22 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 100th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 116th and he is 21st in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (28 of 49), with at least two hits 12 times (24.5%).
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (22.4%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 24 games this year (49.0%), including more than one RBI in 24.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 26 games this year (53.1%), including 11 multi-run games (22.4%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.294
|AVG
|.209
|.342
|OBP
|.300
|.603
|SLG
|.373
|9
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|14
|13/5
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (40.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Orioles rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kremer (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.61), 65th in WHIP (1.481), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3) among pitchers who qualify.
