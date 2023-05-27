Alex Smalley is in 59th place, with a score of +1, after the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Alex Smalley Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Smalley has shot better than par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Smalley has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, Smalley has finished in the top 20 once.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Smalley has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Smalley hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 29 -5 271 0 19 2 3 $2.1M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Smalley has had an average finish of 43rd with a personal best of 27th at this tournament.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

The most recent time Smalley played this event was in 2023, and he finished 59th.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 70 that's 7,209 yards.

The average course Smalley has played in the past year (7,279 yards) is 70 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,209).

Smalley's Last Time Out

Smalley was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 81st percentile on par 4s at the PGA Championship, averaging 4.06 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Smalley was better than 35% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Smalley fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Smalley carded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.8).

Smalley recorded more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 4.5 on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

In that most recent competition, Smalley's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (better than the field's average, 9.7).

Smalley finished the PGA Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Smalley finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Smalley's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

