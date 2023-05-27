Beau Hossler is in 82nd place, at +2, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to wager on Beau Hossler at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Beau Hossler Insights

Hossler has finished under par nine times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 17 rounds.

Hossler has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Hossler has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

Hossler hopes to make the cut for the seventh straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 38 -5 268 0 19 0 1 $1.6M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Hossler has had an average finish of 52nd at this tournament in six appearances, including a personal best 21st-place.

Hossler has four made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Hossler finished 82nd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year, while Colonial Country Club is set for 7,209 yards.

Colonial Country Club is 7,209 yards, 70 yards shorter than the average course Hossler has played in the past year (7,279).

Hossler's Last Time Out

Hossler finished in the 65th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 73rd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

On the eight par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Hossler was better than 35% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Hossler shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Hossler had two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.8).

Hossler's six birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the field average (4.5).

In that most recent competition, Hossler had a bogey or worse on 11 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Hossler ended the PGA Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3) with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Hossler had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.0.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Hossler's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.