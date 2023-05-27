At the end of the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Davis Riley is currently 68th with a score of +1.

Davis Riley Insights

Riley has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Riley has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his most recent nine rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Riley has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Riley has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 35 -4 267 0 18 1 2 $2M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Riley's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 36th.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Riley last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 68th.

This event will take place on a par 70 listed at 7,209 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Riley will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards during the past year.

Riley's Last Time Out

Riley was in the fifth percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was strong, putting him in the 76th percentile of the field.

Riley was better than just 14% of the competitors at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.96.

Riley failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the field averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Riley carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.8).

Riley recorded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Riley's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 9.7).

Riley ended the PGA Championship without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.3 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the PGA Championship, Riley carded an equal amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the tournament average.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

Course: Colonial Country Club

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Riley's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

