Dylan Wu is in 82nd place, at +2, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Dylan Wu Insights

Wu has finished better than par nine times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in three rounds.

Wu has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Wu has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Wu has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 38 -7 266 0 16 0 1 $1M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Wu finished 82nd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,209 yards, 88 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The courses that Wu has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,277 yards, while Colonial Country Club will be at 7,209 yards this week.

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the eighth percentile of the field.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson placed him in the 44th percentile.

Wu was better than 69% of the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.47.

Wu failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the field averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Wu recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.8).

Wu had fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 6.8 on the 22 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

In that most recent competition, Wu's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.5).

Wu finished the AT&T Byron Nelson underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with four on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Wu finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Wu's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

