After the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Greyson Sigg is currently 106th with a score of +4.

Greyson Sigg Insights

Sigg has finished under par three times and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Sigg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

In his past five tournaments, Sigg has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 40 -6 266 0 18 0 2 $1.2M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Sigg placed 106th in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Sigg last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 106th.

This course is set up to play at 7,209 yards, 88 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Sigg will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,236 yards during the past year.

Sigg's Last Time Out

Sigg was in the 76th percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson was poor, putting him in the 17th percentile of the field.

Sigg shot better than 69% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Sigg carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Sigg did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.8).

Sigg's one birdie or better on the 22 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the tournament average (6.8).

At that most recent outing, Sigg's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.5).

Sigg finished the AT&T Byron Nelson underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with four on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Sigg finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Sigg's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

