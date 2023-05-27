Harrison Endycott will play at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, taking place from May 25-28.

Looking to place a wager on Endycott at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Harrison Endycott Insights

Endycott has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 12 rounds.

Endycott has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Endycott has had an average finish of 72nd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Endycott has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Endycott will look to make the cut for the fourth event in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 48 -5 258 0 10 0 1 $572,170

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

The most recent time Endycott played this event was in 2023, and he finished 106th.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 70 that's 7,209 yards.

The courses that Endycott has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,269 yards, while Colonial Country Club will be at 7,209 yards this week.

Endycott's Last Time Out

Endycott was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 88th percentile of the field.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson placed him in the 55th percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Endycott shot better than 35% of the golfers (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Endycott carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, better than the field average of 1.7.

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Endycott carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.8).

Endycott's eight birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the field average (6.8).

In that most recent tournament, Endycott's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.5).

Endycott ended the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Endycott underperformed compared to the field average of 0.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards
Endycott Odds to Win: +500000

All statistics in this article reflect Endycott's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

