Jayson Tatum NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 27
The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, take the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll examine Tatum's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|30.5
|30.1
|28.9
|Rebounds
|10.5
|8.8
|10.9
|Assists
|5.5
|4.6
|5.6
|PRA
|46.5
|43.5
|45.4
|PR
|40.5
|38.9
|39.8
|3PM
|2.5
|3.2
|2.7
Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, Jayson Tatum has made 9.8 shots per game, which accounts for 21.0% of his team's total makes.
- He's knocked down 3.2 threes per game, or 18.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.
- On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Heat are 14th in the league, allowing 25.6 per contest.
- The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/25/2023
|41
|21
|8
|11
|1
|0
|2
|5/23/2023
|42
|33
|11
|7
|4
|2
|1
|5/21/2023
|33
|14
|10
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5/19/2023
|42
|34
|13
|8
|3
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|41
|30
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1/24/2023
|40
|31
|14
|7
|2
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|41
|14
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|39
|49
|11
|3
|8
|0
|2
|10/21/2022
|37
|29
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
