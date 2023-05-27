On Saturday, Josh Jung (hitting .385 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .282 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 44th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Jung enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .476 with three homers.

In 35 of 47 games this season (74.5%) Jung has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (34.0%).

He has homered in nine games this season (19.1%), homering in 5.4% of his chances at the plate.

Jung has an RBI in 17 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .302 AVG .194 .353 OBP .234 .587 SLG .361 8 XBH 6 5 HR 3 14 RBI 11 23/5 K/BB 24/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 26 16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (50.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (38.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings