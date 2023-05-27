JT Poston is in 111th place, at +5, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to bet on JT Poston at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

JT Poston Insights

Poston has finished under par four times and scored seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Poston has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Poston's average finish has been 62nd.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

Poston has had an average finish of 62nd in his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 29 -7 265 1 19 2 4 $4.3M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Poston's past seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 46th.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

Poston last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 111th.

This event will take place on a par 70 listed at 7,209 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Poston will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,276 yards during the past year.

Poston's Last Time Out

Poston was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, averaging 3.19 strokes to finish in the 46th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.13 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 68th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

Poston shot better than 85% of the field at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.96.

Poston carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Poston recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.8).

Poston's five birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the tournament average (4.5).

At that last outing, Poston's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 9.7).

Poston finished the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on three of the eight par-5s, more than the field's average of 1.3.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Poston finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Poston Odds to Win: +500000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Poston's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.