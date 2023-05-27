The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Kevin Tway is currently in 106th place with a score of +4.

Looking to place a wager on Kevin Tway at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Kevin Tway Insights

Tway has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Tway has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

In his past five tournaments, Tway has finished in the top 20 once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Tway has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 32 45 -5 264 0 14 0 0 $749,569

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Tway's previous seven appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 37th.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

Tway last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 106th.

Measuring 7,209 yards, Colonial Country Club is set up as a par 70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,297 yards.

The average course Tway has played in the past year (7,270 yards) is 61 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,209).

Tway's Last Time Out

Tway was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 88th percentile of competitors.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson placed him in the 62nd percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Tway shot better than 97% of the field (averaging 4.08 strokes).

Tway carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the field averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Tway carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.8).

Tway's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the tournament average of 6.8.

In that most recent tournament, Tway's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.5).

Tway finished the AT&T Byron Nelson bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with nine on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Tway finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Tway's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.