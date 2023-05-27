Following the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kurt Kitayama is in 59th at +1.

Looking to bet on Kurt Kitayama at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kurt Kitayama Insights

Kitayama has finished better than par twice and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kitayama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Kitayama has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Kitayama has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 28 -6 266 1 12 4 4 $6.9M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Kitayama has an average finishing position of 50th in his past two appearances at this event.

Kitayama made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Kitayama finished 59th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Measuring 7,209 yards, Colonial Country Club is set up as a par 70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,300 yards.

Colonial Country Club is 7,209 yards, 122 yards shorter than the average course Kitayama has played in the past year (7,331).

Kitayama's Last Time Out

Kitayama was in the 65th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 90th percentile on par 4s at the PGA Championship, averaging 4.02 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Kitayama shot better than 100% of the field (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Kitayama recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, better than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Kitayama recorded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.8).

Kitayama's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the field average of 4.5.

At that most recent competition, Kitayama's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 9.7).

Kitayama ended the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on six of the eight par-5s, bettering the field's average of 1.3.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Kitayama had the same amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the tournament average.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Kitayama Odds to Win: +150000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Kitayama's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.