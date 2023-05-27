Matt Wallace is in 68th place, at +1, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to place a wager on Matt Wallace at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Matt Wallace Insights

Wallace has finished below par twice, completed his day bogey-free once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Wallace has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 11 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Wallace's average finish has been 67th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Wallace hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 67th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 33 -5 262 1 13 1 3 $1.6M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Wallace has had an average finish of 62nd in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Wallace has made the cut in two of his past three appearances at this tournament.

Wallace finished 68th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This event will take place on a par 70 listed at 7,209 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Wallace has played in the past year has been 46 yards longer than the 7,209 yards Colonial Country Club will be at for this event.

Wallace's Last Time Out

Wallace finished in the 46th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 4.21-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship placed him in the 48th percentile.

Wallace was better than 57% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.96.

Wallace failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Wallace carded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.8).

Wallace carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 4.5 on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

At that most recent outing, Wallace posted a bogey or worse on 12 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Wallace finished the PGA Championship carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Wallace finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Wallace Odds to Win: +80000

All statistics in this article reflect Wallace's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

