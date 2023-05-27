The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Nick Hardy is currently in 82nd place with a score of +2.

Looking to wager on Nick Hardy at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nick Hardy Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Hardy has scored below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hardy has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Hardy has had an average finish of 59th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Hardy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 35 -5 267 0 18 1 2 $1.4M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Hardy finished 82nd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year, while Colonial Country Club is set for 7,209 yards.

The courses that Hardy has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,258 yards, while Colonial Country Club will be at 7,209 yards this week.

Hardy's Last Time Out

Hardy finished in the 11th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

He averaged 4.21 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the PGA Championship, which landed him in the 48th percentile of the field.

Hardy shot better than only 14% of the field at the PGA Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Hardy recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.3.

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Hardy recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.8).

Hardy recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

In that most recent outing, Hardy's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 9.7).

Hardy ended the PGA Championship without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.3 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the PGA Championship, Hardy recorded the same amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the field's average.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Hardy Odds to Win: +200000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Hardy's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.