Patrick Rodgers is in 82nd place, at +2, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Patrick Rodgers Insights

Rodgers has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 15 rounds.

Rodgers has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five events, Rodgers has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

Rodgers has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 27 -7 266 0 20 2 4 $2.5M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Rodgers has one top-20 finish in his past seven appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 44th.

In his past seven appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Rodgers last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 82nd.

The par-70 course measures 7,209 yards this week, which is 88 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Rodgers has played in the past year has been 79 yards longer than the 7,209 yards Colonial Country Club will be at for this event.

Rodgers' Last Time Out

Rodgers finished in the 50th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.02 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 90th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

On the eight par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Rodgers shot better than only 14% of the golfers (averaging 5.25 strokes).

Rodgers failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the field averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Rodgers recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.8).

Rodgers carded more birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

In that most recent competition, Rodgers' performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 9.7).

Rodgers ended the PGA Championship without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Rodgers recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.0.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Rodgers' performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

