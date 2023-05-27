Rangers vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Texas Rangers (32-18) going head to head against the Baltimore Orioles (33-18) at 4:05 PM ET (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Orioles will call on Dean Kremer (5-1) against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (3-3).
Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Orioles 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 1-2.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Texas and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rangers have failed to cover the runline in any of their most recent 10 matchups (one of those games had a spread).
- The Rangers have won in 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Texas has been victorious nine times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
- Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB, averaging 6.4 runs per game (322 total).
- The Rangers have pitched to a 3.74 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|Rockies
|W 13-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Connor Seabold
|May 22
|@ Pirates
|L 6-4
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Ortiz
|May 23
|@ Pirates
|W 6-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Rich Hill
|May 24
|@ Pirates
|W 3-2
|Martín Pérez vs Johan Oviedo
|May 26
|@ Orioles
|W 12-2
|Jon Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 27
|@ Orioles
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Dean Kremer
|May 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Kyle Bradish
|May 29
|@ Tigers
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Matthew Boyd
|May 30
|@ Tigers
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Alex Faedo
|May 31
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jon Gray vs Joey Wentz
|June 2
|Mariners
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Luis Castillo
