The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Richy Werenski is currently in 68th place with a score of +1.

Looking to bet on Richy Werenski at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Richy Werenski Insights

Werenski has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 13 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 13 rounds, Werenski has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Werenski has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five events, Werenski has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 30 -8 256 0 10 0 0 $663,044

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Werenski has had an average finish of 61st at this tournament in five appearances, including a personal best 45th-place.

Werenski has made the cut four times in his previous five entries in this event.

Werenski finished 68th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 70 that's 7,209 yards.

The courses that Werenski has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,279 yards, while Colonial Country Club will be at 7,209 yards this week.

Werenski's Last Time Out

Werenski finished in the 45th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of par.

He finished in the 85th percentile on par 4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 3.82 strokes on those 44 holes.

Werenski shot better than 92% of the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Werenski carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, worse than the field average of 1.7.

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Werenski had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.8).

Werenski's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the field average of 6.8.

At that last tournament, Werenski's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.5).

Werenski ended the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on nine of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.9.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Werenski finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Werenski Odds to Win: +200000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Werenski's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

