Rory Sabbatini is in 119th place, at +7, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Rory Sabbatini Insights

Sabbatini has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 11 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Sabbatini has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Sabbatini has finished in the top 20 once.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Sabbatini has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 61 -1 252 0 7 0 0 $220,888

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Sabbatini has four top-20 finishes, with two of them being top-10 finishes, in his past 11 appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 42nd.

In his past 11 appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut eight times.

Sabbatini finished 119th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 70 that's 7,209 yards.

Colonial Country Club is 7,209 yards, three yards shorter than the average course Sabbatini has played in the past year (7,212).

Sabbatini's Last Time Out

Sabbatini was in the 55th percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.36-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship was poor, putting him in the third percentile of the field.

Sabbatini was better than just 7% of the field at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.57.

Sabbatini shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Sabbatini carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Sabbatini recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 5.0 on the 22 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

In that last outing, Sabbatini's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Sabbatini finished the Wells Fargo Championship with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Sabbatini underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

Sabbatini Odds to Win: +500000

All statistics in this article reflect Sabbatini's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

