The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Ryan Fox is currently in seventh place with a score of -3.

Looking to wager on Ryan Fox at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Ryan Fox Insights

Fox has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 11 rounds.

Fox has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Fox has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Fox has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 24 -1 248 0 6 0 1 $811,367

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Fox finished seventh in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Colonial Country Club measures 7,209 yards for this tournament, 88 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,297).

The average course Fox has played in the past year (7,319 yards) is 110 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,209).

Fox's Last Time Out

Fox finished in the 46th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 94th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

On the eight par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Fox was better than 35% of the golfers (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Fox carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Fox recorded four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.8).

Fox's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the field average of 4.5.

At that last outing, Fox's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 9.7).

Fox finished the PGA Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3) with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Fox carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.0).

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Fox Odds to Win: +4000

All statistics in this article reflect Fox's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

