At the end of the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tyson Alexander is currently 82nd with a score of +2.

At the end of the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tyson Alexander is currently 82nd with a score of +2.

Tyson Alexander Insights

Alexander has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 11 rounds, Alexander has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five events, Alexander's average finish has been 54th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Alexander has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 50 -4 258 0 10 1 1 $1.1M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Alexander finished 82nd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Colonial Country Club will play at 7,209 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,297.

The average course Alexander has played in the past year (7,288 yards) is 79 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,209).

Alexander's Last Time Out

Alexander was in the 92nd percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson ranked in the 17th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the six par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Alexander shot better than only 17% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Alexander shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the field averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Alexander did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

Alexander's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the tournament average (6.8).

In that most recent tournament, Alexander had a bogey or worse on three of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Alexander ended the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 4.9.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Alexander finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Alexander's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.