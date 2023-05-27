Following the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Zac Blair is currently 97th with a score of +3.

Looking to wager on Zac Blair at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Zac Blair Insights

Blair has finished under par five times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 15 rounds.

Blair has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Blair has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Blair has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 42 -4 249 0 7 0 1 $466,146

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Blair has an average finishing position of 71st in his past five appearances at this event.

In his past five appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Blair finished 97th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Colonial Country Club measures 7,209 yards for this tournament, 88 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,297).

Colonial Country Club is 7,209 yards, 46 yards shorter than the average course Blair has played in the past year (7,255).

Blair's Last Time Out

Blair was in the 84th percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.11-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship placed him in the 47th percentile.

Blair shot better than only 29% of the golfers at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.57.

Blair recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Blair recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.2).

Blair recorded more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 5.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Blair's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Blair ended the Wells Fargo Championship with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, the same as the field's average on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Blair carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Blair's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

