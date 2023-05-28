The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .622 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 47 hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .249 with 22 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 98th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 58.0% of his 50 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (22.0%), leaving the park in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 24 games this season (48.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (24.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (54.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .294 AVG .209 .342 OBP .300 .603 SLG .373 9 XBH 5 6 HR 3 22 RBI 14 13/5 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 26 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (46.2%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (38.5%)

