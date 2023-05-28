On Sunday, Jose Altuve (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double) and the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has three doubles and four walks while batting .318.

Altuve enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .389.

This year, Altuve has recorded at least one hit in five of six games (83.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his six games this season.

Altuve has driven in a run in one game this year.

In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings