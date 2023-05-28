On Sunday, Jose Altuve (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double) and the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

  • Altuve has three doubles and four walks while batting .318.
  • Altuve enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .389.
  • This year, Altuve has recorded at least one hit in five of six games (83.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his six games this season.
  • Altuve has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.81).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Medina (0-3) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.45 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 6.45 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.