Josh Smith -- hitting .269 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on May 28 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .218 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Smith has had a hit in 15 of 35 games this season (42.9%), including multiple hits three times (8.6%).

In three games this season, he has homered (8.6%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

In four games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 12 games this season (34.3%), including four multi-run games (11.4%).

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .095 AVG .263 .345 OBP .391 .095 SLG .474 0 XBH 4 0 HR 2 0 RBI 3 8/5 K/BB 15/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 20 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings