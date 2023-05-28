After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Luis Medina) at 4:07 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker has an OPS of .796, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .442 this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.
  • Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (34 of 51), with at least two hits 14 times (27.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 51), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 43.1% of his games this year, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 17 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.246 AVG .281
.364 OBP .347
.415 SLG .453
5 XBH 5
3 HR 3
11 RBI 13
12/12 K/BB 11/8
2 SB 3
Home Away
25 GP 26
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 6.81 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 89 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (most in baseball).
  • Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed a 6.45 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
