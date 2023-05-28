The Texas Rangers (33-18) will be seeking a series sweep when they square off with the Baltimore Orioles (33-19) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday, May 28 at 1:35 PM ET. Cody Bradford will get the nod for the Rangers, while Kyle Bradish will take the hill for the Orioles.

The Rangers have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Orioles (-145). Baltimore is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +135 odds). The contest's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (2-1, 4.34 ERA) vs Bradford - TEX (0-1, 10.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Orioles game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (+120) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have won 19, or 73.1%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Orioles have gone 17-4 (winning 81% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Baltimore combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (60%) in those contests.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 5-5 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Corey Seager 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Adolis García 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190) Josh Jung 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 2nd Win AL West +225 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.