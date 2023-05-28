The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman (.314 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Orioles.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .241 with six doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Grossman has gotten at least one hit in 68.2% of his games this year (30 of 44), with at least two hits seven times (15.9%).

He has homered in 13.6% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has had an RBI in 16 games this year (36.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 21 of 44 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .294 AVG .173 .367 OBP .228 .529 SLG .173 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 12 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 22 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (36.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings