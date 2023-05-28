Ahead of a matchup with the Chicago Sky (2-1), the Dallas Wings (2-0) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 28 at Wintrust Arena.

Dallas fell on the road to Seattle 91-95 last time out, and were led by Arike Ogunbowale (26 PTS, 6 AST, 47.6 FG%, 3-8 from 3PT) and Crystal Dangerfield (17 PTS, 66.7 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT).

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - - Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Wings vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSWX and MARQ

BSSWX and MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wings Player Leaders (2022)

Ogunbowale scored 19.7 points per game and averaged 3.6 assists per outing last season.

Natasha Howard averaged 7.3 rebounds per game.

Ogunbowale connected on 2.8 threes per game a season ago.

Ogunbowale grabbed 1.5 steals per game. Howard averaged one block a game.

