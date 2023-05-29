Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park on Monday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 23rd in MLB action with 53 total home runs.

Houston ranks 20th in MLB with a .392 slugging percentage.

The Astros rank 17th in the majors with a .246 batting average.

Houston is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (234 total).

The Astros are 18th in MLB with a .316 on-base percentage.

Astros hitters strike out eight times per game, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Houston has a 3.18 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.175).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.43 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Brewers L 6-0 Away J.P. France Colin Rea 5/24/2023 Brewers L 4-0 Away Brandon Bielak Adrian Houser 5/26/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Away Hunter Brown James Kaprielian 5/27/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Framber Valdez Austin Pruitt 5/28/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Away Cristian Javier Ken Waldichuk 5/29/2023 Twins - Home J.P. France Sonny Gray 5/30/2023 Twins - Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan 5/31/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels - Home Cristian Javier Shohei Ohtani 6/3/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Patrick Sandoval

