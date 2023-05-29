The Houston Astros host the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park on Monday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Yordan Alvarez, Byron Buxton and others in this game.

Astros vs. Twins Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has put up 48 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 48 runs.

He has a slash line of .291/.402/.612 so far this season.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics May. 28 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 at Athletics May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 23 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has recorded 47 hits with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .235/.333/.370 on the season.

Bregman takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 27 3-for-4 1 0 3 4 0 at Athletics May. 26 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 at Brewers May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .225/.325/.455 so far this season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 24 walks and 24 RBI (38 total hits).

He's slashing .216/.308/.392 on the season.

Correa enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Angels May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Angels May. 20 1-for-2 0 0 0 1

