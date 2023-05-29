After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Monday.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has six doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .215.

McCormick has gotten a hit in 12 of 23 games this year (52.2%), with more than one hit on five occasions (21.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has driven in a run in seven games this year (30.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .286 AVG .233 .474 OBP .281 .571 SLG .400 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 6 3/4 K/BB 10/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 10 GP 13 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

