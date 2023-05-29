On Monday, Jeremy Pena (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and four RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .247 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and eight walks.

Pena has gotten a hit in 32 of 50 games this season (64.0%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (28.0%).

He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 24 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .205 AVG .288 .275 OBP .316 .425 SLG .438 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 8 16/3 K/BB 22/3 5 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 25 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings