Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Monday, Jeremy Pena (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and four RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .247 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and eight walks.
- Pena has gotten a hit in 32 of 50 games this season (64.0%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (28.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 24 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.205
|AVG
|.288
|.275
|OBP
|.316
|.425
|SLG
|.438
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|16/3
|K/BB
|22/3
|5
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 50 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Gray (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 1.82 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.82), 36th in WHIP (1.196), and eighth in K/9 (10.9) among pitchers who qualify.
