The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve, who went 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .370 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.

Altuve is batting .450 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Altuve has gotten at least one hit in 85.7% of his games this year (six of seven), with multiple hits three times (42.9%).

He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Altuve has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In four games this year (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (75.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings