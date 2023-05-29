Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve, who went 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Athletics.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .370 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Altuve is batting .450 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Altuve has gotten at least one hit in 85.7% of his games this year (six of seven), with multiple hits three times (42.9%).
- He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Altuve has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In four games this year (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.82), 36th in WHIP (1.196), and eighth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
