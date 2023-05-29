The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .442, fueled by 16 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 78th in slugging.

In 66.7% of his games this year (34 of 51), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (27.5%) he recorded at least two.

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (13.7%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Tucker has driven home a run in 22 games this season (43.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 17 of 51 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .246 AVG .281 .364 OBP .347 .415 SLG .453 5 XBH 5 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 12/12 K/BB 11/8 2 SB 3 Home Away 25 GP 26 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings