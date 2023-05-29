Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on May 29 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .309 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.
- In 66.7% of his 39 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 39 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.2% of his games this season, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (46.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|15
|.259
|AVG
|.315
|.333
|OBP
|.373
|.407
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|9
|11/2
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|25
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (72.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (32.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.3 per game).
- Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
