Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Monday, Marcus Semien (.543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Texas Rangers play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .856, fueled by an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .488. All three of those stats are tops among Texas hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- Semien is batting .250 with one homer during his last games and is on a 17-game hitting streak.
- Semien has recorded a hit in 42 of 52 games this season (80.8%), including 19 multi-hit games (36.5%).
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (15.4%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28 games this season (53.8%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (19.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 63.5% of his games this season (33 of 52), with two or more runs 10 times (19.2%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.329
|.329
|OBP
|.420
|.348
|SLG
|.592
|5
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|22
|13/9
|K/BB
|17/12
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|17 (70.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (89.3%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (35.7%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (67.9%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (25.0%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (71.4%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 66 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Boyd (3-3) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.74 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
