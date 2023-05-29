Max Domi and the Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Domi's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Max Domi vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Domi has averaged 17:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -15.

In Domi's 80 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Domi has a point in 39 of 80 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Domi has an assist in 30 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Domi's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Domi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Domi Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 80 Games 11 56 Points 5 20 Goals 0 36 Assists 5

